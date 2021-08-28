Voyager 2021 media awards
Kerre McIvor: Sleepyhead and the plan to transform Huntly

4 minutes to read
Iconic Kiwi brand Sleepyhead cleared for new manufacturing home in north Waikato. Photo / Supplied

Kerre McIvor
OPINION:

A million years ago, I remember sitting at the Empire Hotel with the late Neil Roberts who was interviewing me for a job at his production company.

As interviews go, it was pretty informal

