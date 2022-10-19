The Sunfield development would include thousands of homes. Photo / Winton Land

Land developer Winton has taken a claim that the Crown housing agency is engaged in anti-competitive conduct to the Auckland High Court.

The proceedings follow Kāinga Ora's refusal in November last year to consider Winton's planned Sunfield housing development in South Auckland for assessment as a "Specified Development Project" (SDP).

The SDP designation is designed to help streamline complex urban development projects.

Crucially, projects approved as SDPs will be able to sidestep the Resource Management Act development process, which can be susceptible to expensive delay.

Publicly-traded Winton and subsidiary Sunfield Developments Ltd alleged Kāinga Ora refused to use its statutory powers to facilitate private sector-led property developments like Sunfield and reserved those powers for its own benefit.

Kāinga Ora has decision-making power over which development projects are selected for assessment as potential SDPs.

For those selected for assessment, the agency makes a report, either recommending or not recommending projects to ministers for approval.

Kainga Ora is also a landowner, or seeks to be a landowner, in the only two projects which have been selected to date for assessment as SDPs.

SDPs were provided for by the Urban Development Act of 2020. No projects have yet been designated SDPs and Kāinga Ora's website shows it has considered just three proposed projects for selection as candidates.

Winton's Sunfield development in Papakura was not selected for assessment (November, 2021).

And the Northern Growth Area in Porirua and Western Corridor in Tauranga were selected for assessment respectively in August and September this year.

In an interview, Winton CEO Chris Meehan said Kāinga Ora was"misusing its market power.

"It won't even assess our application, they're too busy with a pipeline of their own projects," he said.

"We want to be treated equally to Kāinga Ora [as a landowner] and see them process UDA [Urban Development Act] applications like the local council would process resource consents."

In the Northern Growth Area, Kainga Ora said it was considering purchasing land for development within the area of the proposed project.

"Kāinga Ora is in the early stages of considering potential options to support delivery of affordable housing within the Plimmerton Farms area, including use of the Kāinga Ora Land Programme.

"These options are being considered separately to any potential SDP processes," the agency disclosed in its decision to assess the Northern Growth Area application.

In the Western Corridor, Kāinga Ora is a landowner of a 95 hectare parcel of land known as Ferncliffe Farms within the proposed development area.

Kainga Ora outbid private sector developers, including Winton, and purchased Ferncliffe last year for $70.4m.

The purchase was contentious because Kāinga Ora bid a huge upfront payment which, unlike competitors, did not spread payment over a period of years to take account of the risk of delay or difficulty in rezoning.

In August, a Kāinga Ora spokesperson said the agency was "confident that we purchased Ferncliffe Farm at the correct rate for market conditions at the time, and we have not yet seen any evidence to make us doubt this."

The Agency based its offer price on two land valuations containing extraordinary caveats.

One was calculated on the assumption the land was already zoned for urban development when it was zoned rural.

The second was based on a land area 30 per cent greater than the area subsequently deemed usable.

The spokesperson said the agency was very confident that rezoning would be achieved.

"Kainga Ora is an active member of the region's SmartGrowth partnership and we have a very close working relationship with Tauranga City Council.

"Therefore, conversations around rezoning prior to purchase are entirely probable and the assumptions made were not baseless. We were, and are, confident that rezoning can be achieved."

Tauranga City Council spearheaded the Western Corridor SDP application which was approved for assessment by Kāinga Ora last month.

In declining Winton's Sunfield project Kāinga Ora wrote to Winton in November, 2021.

The letter, posted on the agency's website, reads in part: "Kāinga Ora has carefully considered your proposal against the selection framework as set out in the attached report, along with your stated expectations regarding the process in the Act.

"Kāinga Ora does not consider that it would be able to add value to this proposal by utilising the powers under the Act. A partnership with Kāinga Ora as anticipated by the Act may add complexity and uncertainty to the project, which generally appears well suited to the traditional RMA authorisation pathways."

Winton's Sunfield development is envisioned as a self-contained suburb of 23 hectares, including 4,400 homes (a mixture of attached and detached), office and commercial spaces including retail, old age homes, two schools, provision for solar power, and a fleet of autonomous electric shuttles to minimise car use, garaging and roads.

In April, Housing Minister Meegan Woods declined Winton's request that she direct Kāinga Ora to undertake a project assessment of Sunfield.

A Winton statement said the company was seeking sought court declarations, "that Kāinga Ora's conduct is unlawful and in breach of the Commerce Act, an order requiring Kāinga Ora to consider Sunfield for assessment under the UDA, as well as substantial damages for Kāinga Ora's conduct to date".

National's Housing spokesman Chris Bishop this morning said the legal action reflected deep frustration "at the Government's incompetence over housing development".