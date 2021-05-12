Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juicy sales start to the new kiwifruit export season for Zespri growers

4 minutes to read
Kiwifruit on track for record crop this year. Photo / File

Kiwifruit on track for record crop this year. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

New Zealand's kiwifruit season is off to a cracking start with a record crop likely, the biggest shipment ever sent to Europe and the new Zespri Red fruit drawing big interest at home and overseas.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.