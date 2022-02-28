Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Juha Saarinen: The invasion of Ukraine online

5 minutes to read
War has broken out in the virtual world too. Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

The abject horrors of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and other nations smashed by wars are now being visited upon Ukraine, on Europe's doorstep as Russia which promised not to invade its neighbour did just that.

