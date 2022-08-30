Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Is community-generated power the future?

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Financial adviser Nick Stewart with his solar charged fleet of EVs in Hastings. Photo / Stewart Group

Financial adviser Nick Stewart with his solar charged fleet of EVs in Hastings. Photo / Stewart Group

OPINION:

We have to decarbonise everything, the entire economy in fact. As the huge rains here and elsewhere, the record-breaking heat and drought in Europe and China suggest, it's not just a good idea but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.