Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Big Tech has its eye on your house

4 minutes to read
The Netatmo weather station comprises four separate wireless gauges. Photo / Supplied

The Netatmo weather station comprises four separate wireless gauges. Photo / Supplied

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

Home automation. It's been in the works for decades, after butlers and maids to perform tasks below your station like switching lights on and off became too expensive to hire.

Past home automation efforts

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.