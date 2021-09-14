Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: A DDoS plague on our internet

5 minutes to read
DDoS attacks have come at a particularly inopportune time. Photo / 123RF

DDoS attacks have come at a particularly inopportune time. Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

Once again, important New Zealand organisations have been caught out being vulnerable to attacks at a particularly inopportune time, during the long Covid-19 Delta lockdown.

Distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS) have caused angst

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.