Jetstar has a history of birthday celebrations, when it started domestic flying it gave away 6000 flights. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar is giving away $100 flight vouchers to adults born on the day it started domestic flights in New Zealand - June 10.

The airline is giving away the flight vouchers to Kiwis over 18 born on June 10 who can provide proof by uploading a copy of their photo ID - their licence or passport.

A spokeswoman said any eligible applicant would receive a voucher and there was no limit on them.

The airline is also putting on sale 60,000 seats with a range of domestic fares from $24 and international fares from $125.

Jetstar chief executive Gareth Evans said the birthday celebrations come as Jetstar ramps up its New Zealand operations this month in response to relaxed Covid restrictions and increased demand.

"It's great to see travel demand bounce back as New Zealand and the rest of the world settle into a new kind of normal," he said.

During the coming weeks, the airline expects to reach around 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic schedule, with the restart of all its transtasman and Cook Island routes as well as increased domestic flying.

"It's great to be able to help stimulate even more travel demand through our popular birthday sale and giveaway."

Among Kiwis who have birthdays on June 10 are celebrity Amber Peebles, race car driver Scott McLaughlin and screenwriter, producer and film director Andrew Niccol.

Jetstar's birthday giveaway will go live at 12.01am on Friday, June 10, and will end at midnight that day. Those celebrating their birthday with Jetstar will have 24 hours to enter their details on www.jetstarbirthday.co.nz. Recipients can expect to receive their vouchers within 10 working days.

Jetstar says it will have 90 per cent of its pre-Covid network operating soon. Photo / Grant Bradley

When it launched domestic flights 13 years ago it offered 6000 fares for $0 on a day which was marred by delays. The Qantas subsidiary has since largely got on top of earlier punctuality problems.

The vouchers and discount flights will be welcomed by travellers facing soaring airfares and high demand, and reduced capacity pushing up prices around the world.

A Stats NZ tourism and travel price index shows domestic airfares rose by 12 per cent from the first quarter of 2019 (before the pandemic) to the same period this year and international fares are up 50 per cent.

The giveaway comes as recent Jetstar research revealed that the majority of New Zealanders said they would drop everything and head off on a trip immediately if they were given free flights.

Jetstar's research also revealed around 40 per cent of New Zealanders are booking flights closer to their travel date than pre-pandemic, while the number of Kiwis who will book flights within a month of travel has more than doubled.

The sale period for the flights runs for four days and travel periods vary per route but include late July to late September and mid-October to mid-December.