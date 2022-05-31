Singapore Airlines' remodelled Private Room at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

Singapore Airlines is today opening its remodelled flagship lounges at Changi Airport as air travel takes off again.

The $55 million upgrade and expansion of lounges for premium travellers includes more space and new luxury features, including zero gravity beds to take a rest between flights.

"Opening these lounges at this time signals our commitment to SIA's premium brand and growth strategy. It reinforces our position as Changi Airport's anchor airline, and reflects our confidence in Singapore's future as a pre-eminent global air hub," said the airline's chief executive Goh Choon Phong.

Last year the number of passengers through Changi fell to three million, down from 68 million a year before the pandemic, but this year recovery is under way with 4.5 million passengers up to April.

Singapore Airlines - which has the most long-haul services to New Zealand of any overseas carrier - is also recovering from heavy losses and reported an operating profit of S$10 million ($11.4m) in the second half of the year to March 31. This was an improvement on the S$620m operating loss in the same period last year.

Airlines are reporting increased demand for premium tickets, which generally come with lounge access, as leisure passengers in particular are prepared to splash savings built up during the pandemic and want more space and luxury while travelling.

Goh said the lounge redesign came after extensive customer research and engagement.

Singapore Airlines' Private Room at Changi Airport. Photo / Singapore Airlines

The Private Room, the first class section of the SilverKris Lounge, the business class section of the SilverKris Lounge, and the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge can collectively accommodate around 1150 customers within their 6100sqm, translating to 30 per cent more seats and space. This also doubles the capacity that was available during the pandemic while the upgrading works were underway.

Each lounge has its own dedicated dining area, food service counters, restrooms, and showers, as well as baby care and accessible facilities. All SilverKris Lounge showers now come with ensuite toilets and more space. The first class and business class sections of the SilverKris Lounge feature separate full-service bars.

Located above Departure Gate A in Terminal 3 they cater for premium travellers on Singapore Airlines and also PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite Gold, and Star Alliance Gold members.

The Private Room

The Private Room caters for the airline's suites and first class customers and a light dome, comprising 107 crystal flowers and metal leaves, specially designed by French glassmaker Lalique for Singapore Airlines (SIA), adorns the lobby.

The shape of the crystals is inspired by Aquatic Ginger, one of the 10 native flowers in the airline's signature batik motif. The suspended bouquet of crystals and the light embedded within each flower illuminates the entrance lobby.

The airline says customers will enjoy privacy in their own personal space, no matter where they choose to sit. For larger groups, a central living space with a "lush ambience inspired by nature, oceans, and greenery", has been created using tall architectural glass screens and custom lighting pieces by LASVIT, a Czech-based designer of bespoke lighting installations.

Booth seats are also available for solo or small groups of travellers.

Four-day rooms with adjustable light settings, and either a recliner or a single bed, offer dedicated spaces to rest and unwind. The adjustable recliners are from Italian furniture designer Poltrona Frau.

United States-based bedding product specialist Tempur's Firm supreme single mattress sits on their Zero G bed base, providing full-body support, a variety of massage options, and a unique zero gravity setting that allows for a complete weightless relaxation experience.

Singapore Airlines' Private Room at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

Travellers who prefer to spend their time meditating or stretching may use yoga blocks and mats from a Singapore-based wellness brand. Essential oil scents "complete the mindfulness experience".

Restrooms and ensuite shower facilities include a toilet with personalised cleansing settings, as well as touchless features such as automatic seat opening, closing, and flushing.

A wheelchair-accessible shower room and baby care room are also available. The lounge offers a fine dining experience with la carte waited service that comes with a curated selection of local offerings including laksa with lobster, wagyu satay, and premium wines and cheeses.

The Lalique Crystal Bar in Singapore Airlines' first class SilverKris lounge at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

SilverKris Lounge (First Class)

The First Class section of the SilverKris Lounge features four-day rooms and a variety of seating options and signature "productivity pods", a cubicle with reading lights and charging facilities. They may also opt to use a dedicated meeting room that accommodates up to six travellers.

Similar to The Private Room, the four-day rooms are equipped with either a Poltrona Frau adjustable recliner or Zero G beds, and yoga blocks, mats, and essential oils.

Families travelling with young children may use the playroom, allowing caregivers to dine or relax outside while keeping a watchful eye on their children.

The buffet line in the first class section features a live cooking station.

The capacity of the dining area has been doubled to comfortably accommodate over 50 travellers, based on customer feedback. The full-service bar, a wheelchair-accessible shower room, as well as a baby care room, are also available in the restrooms.

Singapore Airlines' business class SilverKris lounge at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

SilverKris Lounge (Business Class)

The upgraded business class section of the SilverKris Lounge has a 20 per cent increase in space, with the ability to accommodate over 570 customers.

It has four distinct sections that cater to the varied preferences of travellers. These include a new rest area suitable for travellers with overnight transit, or those who prefer a dedicated space to rest. It features 14 chaise lounge chairs within a semi-enclosed cubicle.

In the living room area, travellers can rest or work and there's a meeting room that

comfortably seats up to six people.

The bar in the business class SilverKris lounge at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

The main dining hall accommodates close to 200 customers, and serves the largest self-service buffet across all of Singapore Airlines' lounges. Travellers with a shorter transit time can enjoy light bites at the open concept courtyard-style area and the new full service bar has a view of the runway.

The KrisfFlyer Gold lounge at Singapore's Changi Airport. It is part of a $55 rebuild. Photo / Supplied

KrisFlyer Gold Lounge

The new KrisFlyer Gold Lounge has been relocated to its own separate area, a short walk from the SilverKris Lounge. With double the floor space, the lounge is now able to comfortably accommodate up to 350 KrisFlyer Elite Gold and Star Alliance Gold customers, more than twice the number from before the upgrade.

With its high ceilings and skylights, the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge has three special lighting structures, which are inspired by flight paths on a world map.

It also has a good view of the runway.

The lounge now has dedicated restrooms and shower facilities with a wheelchair-accessible shower and a baby care room also available.