Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Got access to Singapore Airlines' Changi lounges? Here's what you need to know

6 minutes to read
Singapore Airlines' remodelled Private Room at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

Singapore Airlines' remodelled Private Room at Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Singapore Airlines is today opening its remodelled flagship lounges at Changi Airport as air travel takes off again.

The $55 million upgrade and expansion of lounges for premium travellers includes more space and new luxury

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.