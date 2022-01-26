Jarden Brief: US Markets rebound after shaky period

The major US indices were all up. Photo / Getty Images

The major US indices were all up. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand

The S&P/NZX 50 broke its negative streak on Wednesday as markets bounced back to post a gain of 0.5 per cent, to 12,185.7 points.

Film technology producer Vista Group made back some ground after a tough Tuesday session (-6.5 per cent), to close as the market leader, up 3.5 per cent. Vista has experienced high levels of volatility after an announcement on Friday that it would be expanding with Odean Cinemas into Spain and Portugal. Other notable winners included New Zealand's stock exchange, the NZX, up 2.9 per cent, and healthcare company Pacific Edge, which rose 2.7 per cent.

Milk products producer the a2 Milk Company fell 2.4 per cent after acquisition rumours affected trading the day before. A2 Milk supplier Synlait Milk also declined 2.4 per cent yesterday.

Infrastructure company Vector rounded off the bottom movers, down 1.5 per cent.

Other news this week included a warning that kiwi fuel prices could reach over $3 per litre this year, coinciding with global supply chain issues and the current geopolitical tensions in both Ukraine and the Middle East. Currently, many Aucklanders can expect to pay close to $2.80 for standard 91 petrol, which includes the regional taxes and emissions trading scheme levies.

In the latest GS Global Partners World Citizenship Report, New Zealand ranked as the number one country for financial freedom among a survey of 187 countries.

International

US

At the time of writing, the major US indices were rebounding from their losses over the last week. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.0 per cent, and the NASDAQ rallied 2.3 per cent.

All sectors traded in the green this morning, with technology and consumer discretionary making the biggest gains, up 2.9 and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

Corning Incorporated was the top performer on the S&P 500 at the time of writing, up 13.6 per cent. The materials, science technology and innovation company announced its quarterly earnings results before market-open, to which the market reacted positively.

Runner up was biotech firm and vaccine producer Moderna, rising 7.1 per cent, recovering some of the losses made in previous sessions.

Rounding out the leader board was KLA Corporation, trading 6.0 per cent higher. The supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor industry seems to have benefitted from the current slightly more upbeat

sentiment about the semiconductor industry for this year.

Heading the bottom movers was F5 Networks, dropping 11.0 per cent. The cloud security company's current quarter guidance fell below analysts' expectations.

Global media company Discovery also underperformed, decreasing 6.6 per cent.

Joining the downward trend was Automatic Data Processing, declining 6.1 per cent. The cloud based human capital management solutions provider announced its second quarter earnings update before market open. The announcement didn't seem to sit well with investors, despite revenue and earnings per share increasing 9.0 per cent compared to the previous corresponding period.

Rest of the World

Asian markets were mixed overnight. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 per cent, the Nikkei decreased 9.4 per cent, the Hang Seng traded 0.2 per cent higher, and the Shenzhen was up 0.7 per cent.

Commodities

Gold retreated amid the equity rally, dropping 1.1 per cent to US$1,831.70 per ounce.

The oil price jumped 2.5 per cent to US$87.72 per barrel. This is likely due to continued tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, which could impact oil supply.

Cryptocurrencies also turned around and were on the up again this morning. Bitcoin rose 4.0 per cent and Ethereum rallied 7.5 per cent.

The US 10-year treasury rate remained unchanged at 1.785 per cent.

Australia

The Australian market was closed yesterday for Australia Day.

