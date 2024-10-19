Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Official Cash Rate cuts: The Reserve Bank knows it has stuffed up inflation handling – Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the Drive host for Newstalk ZB.

OPINION

How quickly things change. Only six months ago the Reserve Bank was threatening to hike the Official Cash Rate again and squeeze the economy even harder.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now we’re talking about the possibility of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand