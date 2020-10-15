Jarden Brief: Heavyweights pull down NZX

New Zealand

Despite strong performances from a small number of stocks, the NZX 50 dipped on drops from heavyweights A2 Milk and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Leading the index stocks was aged care operator Oceania Healthcare which rose 6.9 per cent, ending in the green for the fifth day in a row, while A2 Milk's recovery of recent days was halted - dropping 3.1 per cent after a reversal of momentum.



A flurry of announcements were released in the morning; expected entrant to the benchmark index Pacific Edge has announced that it will be hiring three new c-suite officers to aid expansion ambitions, and Kiwi automation company Scott Technology climbed 7.4 per cent after advising it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by Alliance Group to build NZ's most advanced lamb boning room.

International

Market reaction seemed to be positive to Meridian's first quarter operating report, which highlighted increased sales in all segments compared to last year; driven by growth in sales to Large Businesses and Corporate entities. Storage is back up to 94 per cent of historical average, with September inflows at 169 per cent of historical averages. Meridian's share price rose 3.9 per cent.Fonterra lifted its Farmgate Milk Price forecast, increasing the midpoint price by 40 cents to $6.80 per kg of milk solids. The dairy giant advised that the increasing milk price has been driven by recovering demand in China, especially for whole milk powder.The Warehouse group of companies reported full-year group revenue of $3.2 billion, which was up 3.3 per cent compared to last year despite the impact of Covid-19. The Group's reported a net profit of $44.5 million, down -32 per cent compared to last year - although this was supported strongly by the Government wage subsidy, which if taken out would result in the company reporting a $4.3m loss. Adjusted for extra-ordinary impacts, net profit was instead $80.7 million - an increase of 9.0 per cent.

At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 1.1 per cent.

The October 15 deadline for Brexit talks has come and gone. While the sides are still in contact, and the deadline evidently softer than it was held out to be, the prospects of a no deal Brexit are increasing. Such prospects, combined with rising coronavirus cases and decreasing likelihood of both European and American stimulus, have placed a damper on stock markets.

Real Estate (+0.9 per cent) and Financials (+0.6 per cent) were the best sectors on the day, while Healthcare (+0.7 per cent) and Technology (+1.1 per cent) underperformed.

Communications and analytics company Motorola was the best performer in the index overnight, up 4.4 per cent. This gain came as the company announced the availability of its PermierOne Cloud suite to the US public safety market. The technology streamlines the workflow of computer aided dispatch, records management functions and assists field response and reporting.

Pharmaceutical developer Vertex Pharmaceuticals was the worst performer in the index, down 20.7 per cent after announcements that the company planned to stop testing on a drug designed to treat protein deficiencies.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai Index was down 0.3 per cent and the Shenzhen index down 0.7 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 per cent.

Indonesia has overtaken the Philippines as the Asian nation with the most coronavirus cases after the former's government eased restrictions earlier in the week to aid the country's overwhelmed health care system. 4,411 cases were added in the last 24 hours, bringing Indonesia's total to 349,160 cases.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up 0.1 per cent, trading at US$1903.2 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 0.8 per cent, trading at US$40.5 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.72 per cent.

Australia:

The ASX200 was green after yesterday day's trading finishing at 6210.3 points, or up 0.5 per cent. Size outperformed as a factor, with the ASX 50 up 0.7 per cent but the ASX Midcap 50 down 0.2 per cent.

Energy and Utilities were the best performing sectors, up 2.2 and 1.7 per cent, while Academic Services and Technology were the worst-performing sectors, down 6.1 and 0.6 per cent.

Coal producer Whitehaven Coal was the best performer on the day, posting its largest intra-day increase of 11.6 per cent in more than three weeks. The gain was driven by an announcement of a 13 per cent increase in coal sales for the September quarter year-on-year.

Investors have also seemed to gain optimism on the fact that continued threats in Chinese trade rhetoric have insofar failed to result in concrete barriers for Australian coal.

Buy now pay later company ZipCo was the worst performer on the day, down 7.5 per cent.

The company's quarterly announcement disappointed investors after it revealed revenue of AU$71.1 million, an increase of customers to 4.5 million and an AU$100 million debt facility with Park Capital advisors.

