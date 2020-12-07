Jarden Brief: Data shows Christmas shoppers out earlier than usual

New Zealand

The SPX NZ50 was up 0.2 per cent on the day. All peer indices were up between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent with the size factor not playing a commanding role in the day's trading.

The best performing sectors on the day were Energy, up 2.5 per cent, and Utilities, up 1.5 per cent. Healthcare and Technology were the worst-performing sectors on the day, both down 0.6 per cent.

Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge continued its good run of form, up a further 3.8 per cent. Generator retailer Meridian Energy was the next best performer on the day, up 3.7 per cent. Precinct Properties had a poor day, down 2.3 per cent. Corporate travel company Serko was the next worst performer, down 2.2 per cent.

Holding company Infratil, up 2.4 per cent, announced its intention to undertake a strategic review of its holding in dual-listed company Tilt Renewables – of which Infratil currently owns 65.5 per cent. The review has been driven by "a number of enquiries" which Infratil has received in relation to its holdings. Given the strong demand for renewables generation, Infratil has deemed it prudent to consider alternatives for its investment.

Retailers are reporting that shoppers are out unusually early and in unusual force this Christmas season. Supporting subjective reports from individual retailers, Retail New Zealand's index of consumer spending for November is up 26 per cent on the same period last year. This may present an opportunity for investors to think about retail stocks who may be reporting bumper periods next reporting season.

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial down 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq performing slightly better, up 0.4 per cent.



The Utilities sector was the best performer, up 0.8 per cent while Tech saw a mixed performance - edging up 0.3 per cent after gains from Netflix (+3.6 per cent) and Nvidia (+0.3 per cent) were pared with losses from Microsoft (-0.3 per cent) and Google (-0.6 per cent). Meanwhile, all other sectors were in the red, with Energy (-1.5 per cent) the worst-performing.



Airline stocks continued to rise on hopes of a near term recovery, with American Airlines up 8.6 per cent and Boeing up 4.3 per cent. The former jumped on news that it will be returning its 737 Max to service soon and is prepared to begin distribution of vaccines across the country once they receive FDA approval. The company was bullish on its ability to do so, stating it already has the infrastructure in place to meet the low-temperature requirements of the vaccine.



Meanwhile, Intel led the market down - dropping -4.1 per cent after reports that Apple has been planning to release a new series of processing chips to be used in their laptops as early as next year. Apple, which has risen by 1.6 per cent at time of writing, is said to have developed chips which can outperform the fastest Intel chips currently on market.

Asian markets:

Asian indices fell yesterday evening, with both the Nikkei and Shanghai composite dropping 0.8 per cent a piece, the Hangseng was down 1.2 per cent. Market atmosphere was weighed down by news that the Trump administration is planning to sanction more than 12 more Chinese officials over their role in the disqualification of officials in Hong Kong.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold staged a recovery after the recent sell-off, trading at US$1,864.54 per ounce. WTI Crude was also up 0.3 per cent, trading at US$46.41 per barrel. The US 10-year Treasury yield remains at 0.93 per cent

Australia

The ASX 200 rose by 0.6 per cent yesterday, with iron miners continuing to surge amidst unrelenting demand in the iron ore market internationally.



Fortescue temporarily overtook ANZ as the seventh largest company on the ASX by market float when it hit a share price of A$21.40, although ANZ recouped some losses in the afternoon to retake its position. The other two large iron miners, Rio Tino (+2.5 per cent) and BHP (+2.1 per cent) also rose in its wake to carry the index higher.



Air travel stocks also increased on announcements that Western Australia will begin welcoming visitors from NSW and Victoria starting today, with Qantas up 4.2 per cent and Regional Express up 17.5 per cent.

Kina Securities was also up 13.3 per cent after it announced that it had acquired Westpac's Pacific businesses, for a price of up to A$420 million.



Supermarket and Hardware store operator Metcash was the best performer of the index, rising 10.3 after releasing a warmly received set of half-year results. For the six months to October, Metcash's net profit surged by 43 per cent to A$129.6 million - significantly up from consensus estimates of $99 million.

The growth in profit was carried by a strong performance in all its divisions, including DIY tools, liquor and food - with total revenues increasing by 12.2 per cent to A$7.1 billion.



Afterpay was up 2.2 per cent after the RBA's governor Phillip Lowe indicated that the benefit of companies such as itself and Zip were currently outweighing the costs, and that the central bank will only impose regulations when it becomes in the public interest to do so.

The speech comes after speculation that BNPL's could eventually lose their ability to prevent retailers from passing on their fees to consumers, as is common practice with credit card payments. Key to the decision seemed to be the relatively small market share of BNPL providers, at just under 1 per cent of total payment volumes across Australia.

Coming up

ANZ will release its Business confidence/activity outlook.

International

The US will release Consumer credit numbers for October, as well as the NFIB Small business optimism.

Australia

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will be releasing the latest quarterly numbers around house pricing, which measures house prices across the eight state capitals in the country from June to September. In the last survey, residential prices fell by 1.8 per cent across the country on a weighted basis - led by a 2.3 per cent drop in Melbourne.



NAB will come out with its monthly Business Conditions/Confidence survey, which reflect trading conditions and outlook in the market. Its smaller competitor Bank of Queensland will be hosting its AGM.

