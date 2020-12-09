Jarden Brief: China's plan to redlist and blacklist companies

New Zealand

The S&P NZX50 was up 1.3 per cent on the day.

Holding company, Infratil, was the best performer on the day, up 19.2 per cent and finishing the day at $7.25 as the market reacted to Australian Super's non-binding offer to acquire the majority of the company's balance sheet. Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge Limited, continued its run of form, up a further 10.1 per cent, finishing the day at $0.98.

Goods exporter, QEX, was the worst performer on the day, down 4.2 per cent and closing at $0.35. Oil refiner, NZR, was the next worst performer, down 3.4 per cent, finishing the day at $0.57.

Kiwifruit growers, Seeka, up 8.6 per cent, have raised their current year profit before tax guidance from $9-$12 million to $15-$17 million. The improvement has been driven by operational improvements, successful cost removals and a sale and leaseback arrangement for some of the company's Australian orchards.

International

US Markets:

At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 0.3 per cent. Small stocks outperformed, with the SPX Midcap 400 up 0.3 per cent.

Energy and Consumer Cyclicals were the only sectors in the green this morning, respectively up 1.1 and 0.3 per cent. Real Estate and Utilities were the worst-performing sectors on the day, down 1.1 and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Performance management company, Nielson Holdings, was the best performer in the index, up 8.9 per cent after reiterating its outlook for the coming financial year.

Construction company, Lowe's, was the next best performer, up 6.2 per cent after announcing a US$15 billion share buyback.

Network security company, Fortinet, was the worst performer on the day, down 4.4 per cent, followed by Radio frequency solutions company, Qorvo, down 4.1 per cent.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai Index was down 1.1 per cent and the Shenzhen Index was down 1.9 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 per cent.

The Chinese government has almost finished creating a corporate social credit system whereby data will be used to blacklist or "redlist" companies for government funding.

The system could challenge the dominance of US credit rating companies and would certainly serve to solidify the CCP's control.

The system would serve to align companies with government policy by rewarding compliers and punishing non-compliers.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 1.6 per cent, trading at US$1841 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 0.6 per cent, trading at US$45.80 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.95 per cent, after reacting to vaccine news.

Australia

The ASX added another 0.6 per cent yesterday, a seventh consecutive day of gains off the back of encouraging vaccine news overnight.



Data on the macroeconomic front was also encouraging, with Westpac's consumer confidence survey supporting ANZ-Roy Morgan's findings released earlier in the week. Westpac's figures showed an even more optimistic outlook, with consumer confidence levels at their highest for more than 10 years.



The positive consumer sentiment for vaccine news supported electronics retailer JB Hifi (+2.4 per cent) and Afterpay (+2.9 per cent) as they pushed higher. Miners continued to outperform with Fortescue (+1.6 per cent) and BHP (+1.1 per cent) carrying gains in the sector.



However, the Healthcare sector performed the best, up by 2.1 per cent. Pathology, imaging and hospital operator, Healius, led market gains, up 7.4 per cent after announcing it intends to return up to A$200 million of capital to investors through an on-market repurchase of its own shares. Mesoblast and Ansell also topped charts, up 4.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.



Meanwhile, Abacus Property reopened at $2.95 post-capital raise. The company raised A$356 million through the placement of new shares, which were sold at A$2.90.

Coming up

New Zealand has a few economic data points out today, including: ANZ Truckometer, Card spending and REINZ House sales.

International

Initial and continuing jobless numbers, core CPI and the Federal budget numbers will be released. Canada overnight also set their policy rate and reiterated at 0.25 per cent.

