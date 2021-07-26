Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jamie Mackay: Open letter to Jacinda Ardern - hold urban NZ to equal account

4 minutes to read
Farmers are sometimes chastised for claiming to be the backbone of the economy, but I would argue that's a fair claim these days, writes Jamie Mackay. Photo / NZME

Farmers are sometimes chastised for claiming to be the backbone of the economy, but I would argue that's a fair claim these days, writes Jamie Mackay. Photo / NZME

Jamie Mackay
By:

OPINION:

Dear Jacinda,

I'm writing on behalf of New Zealand farmers.

Firstly though, in your capacity as an accidental Prime Minister due to Winston's whims, I want to thank you on behalf of farmers. Indeed,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.