Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson during their press conference, where Shaw announced he is standing-down as co-leader. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

James Shaw is now officially “in play” after announcing he will step down as Greens co-leader in March.

It’s not surprising that the former Climate Change Minister has cashed in his political chips given the shambles the Greens are in and a prior attempt to decapitate him as a co-leader.

But he is staying on in the meantime to shepherd a private members’ bill through Parliament.

Ten days ago, I suggested that Shaw would be a first-class candidate to be New Zealand’s next Climate Change Commissioner when incumbent Dr Rod Carr steps down later this year.

While the commission’s nominations committee will assess potential candidates and give advice to the Government on that score, the decision on who will next lead this powerful body will inevitably be a political one.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has had a long association with Shaw dating back to his own time as Air New Zealand CEO where he introduced a high-profile sustainability advisory board at the airline. Luxon is well aware of the esteem with which the Green MP is held in the business community. Both are pragmatic.

Shaw built a good rapport with National when he forged cross-party support to enable the Zero Carbon legislation to be passed unanimously in Parliament. If National did appoint him to head the commission, it is expected that Labour would support the move.

There’s been plenty of other suggestions on what Shaw could do next. But it is extremely unlikely he will launch a new environmentally-focused party to challenge the Greens – as some in business have suggested. Or stand as a “teal independent” following the recent Australian example. Even though there is a clear vacuum for a focused political voice which advocates environmental policies and keeps the system honest.

Already business players are courting him for potential opportunities outside of Parliament. Shaw is held in extremely high regard in the business community.

There are also other options for a politician who spent six years as New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister.

He could take an international role either within a business or an advocacy role within one of the many leading international organisations committed to fighting climate change.

Then there are the corporate advisory roles on sustainability – but he has held such roles before in his pre-politics career. They do not appear particularly challenging.

Same too with a corporate executive role.

As I wrote on January 20, Shaw had appeared completely lost among the sea of activists who are fast running the Greens’ brand into the ground as they resort to performative theatre, particularly on Palestine.

“You won’t see Shaw among other Green MPs wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh, the distinctive black-and-white scarf, in Parliament. Or shouting anti-Israel slogans, some of which verge on anti-Semitism.”

Chloe Swarbrick has been touted as a potential replacement for Shaw.

Labour’s Grant Robertson was generous - Shaw would be missed as a leader. “But there is much more to do, and you remain just the man to do it.”

In his press statement, Shaw said he was particularly proud that the Greens had become a party of government and had made political history by increasing their support at the end of each of our two terms - “a feat no other government support partner had achieved”.

His bill will insert a new clause into the Bill of Rights Act stating that everyone has a right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. The legislation was introduced to Parliament in December and has yet to have its first reading.