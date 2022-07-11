Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Izzy Fenwick: Why we need young people in the room

5 minutes to read
Being raised during a time of massive technological growth and an awareness of our natural degradation and climate crisis - the under-40s have a unique worldview. Photo / 123RF

Being raised during a time of massive technological growth and an awareness of our natural degradation and climate crisis - the under-40s have a unique worldview. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Izzy Fenwick

OPINION:

Did you know more than half the globe's population is under 40? We are a young world and in Aotearoa, this generation is bursting with talent, eager to address intergenerational issues such as climate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.