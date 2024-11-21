Advertisement
Home / Business

One NZ gears up for Starlink's Direct to Cell - what to expect

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
One NZ engineers (left to right) Raza Mohsin, Ruane Seumanutafa, Ahmed Abdul Rahim and Trisha Devassy testing their Direct to Cell partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink outside One NZ North Shore HQ. Photo / Dean Purcell

We’re nearing orbit on what’s going to arguably be the biggest change in our mobile telecommunications landscape since Kiwis first started using mobile phones - even if it’s softly, softly at first. Here’s what to expect from the initial incarnation of Starlink’s Direct to Cell.

Starlink - a satellite broadband service Starlink is already popular in New Zealand for what it can deliver if you plonk one of its dishes on the roof of your rural home or bach.

