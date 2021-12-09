Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

'It's not pretty out there' - Auckland tourism bookings down 90 per cent on last year

5 minutes to read
Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated chair Christina Hyde is welcoming Aucklanders to the island as NZ moves to the traffic light system and Christmas parties are back on. Video / NZ Herald

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

An Auckland tourism leader hopes the city's second week of "freedom" will be better than the first, but is worried that the reopening of domestic borders will further damage the hard-hit industry.

Gavin Oliver runs

Covid