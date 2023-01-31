Is unemployment on the rise yet? New data due today

New Zealand is rare in the world in not requiring employers to pay redundancy compensation. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand is rare in the world in not requiring employers to pay redundancy compensation. Photo / 123RF

New data this morning will reveal the extent to which the tight job market is still driving inflation pressure in the economy.

Some economists expect the official unemployment rate will dip back to a record low for the year to December 2022, and wage growth will have continued to accelerate.

Labour market data for the fourth quarter of 2022 - including unemployment and the rate of wage inflation - is due at 10.45am today.

Broadly, there are expectations that rising interest rates will slow the economy and push unemployment up over the year.

That should also reduce demand in the economy and see inflation fall back to more normal levels.

But the data today is unlikely to show much sign of that slowdown.

“The labour market tends to lag the broader economic cycle, and the resurgence of wage inflation in particular likely has further to run,” said Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon.

Westpac and Kiwibank economists see unemployment holding steady at 3.3 per cent.

Others, like ASB and ANZ, expect it will fall back to its record low of 3.2 per cent.

However, all the economists note that picking the exact number is probably more art than science. The real focus will be on the details of the data.

That means looking at the ongoing strength of employment and the extent to which wage costs have continued to rise.

“Wages are expected to respond to the soaring cost of living and extremely tight labour market conditions. The Labour Cost Index (private sector ordinary time) should increase by 1.2 per cent (quarter on quarter), pushing annual wage growth to 4.3 per cent, its highest on record,” said ASB senior economist Mark Smith.

That’s still lower than the inflation rate experienced by most people, but the rate of increase for average hourly earnings is expected to be much higher.

ANZ forecasts private sector hourly earnings will be up by a staggering 9.1 per cent year-on-year - well ahead of annual inflation at 7.2 per cent.

Economists don’t expect the labour market data to shift the RBNZ’s immediate outlook.

But the economy was close to a turning point, said ASB senior economist Mark Smith.

“The demand for labour, while insatiable for much of 2022, is expected to cool over 2023,” he said.

“Pending recession for the New Zealand economy (we expect a circa 1 per cent contraction in GDP from mid-2023) should result in firms scaling back their demand for labour. This looks to be occurring.”

MBIE job ads had sharply cooled towards the end of 2022, with unadjusted job ads in December at their lowest level in two years, he noted.

Kiwibank also sees employment intentions starting to weaken after job ads fell late last year.

“We are forecasting the unemployment rate to begin lifting from around the middle of the year on its way to 5 - 5.5 per cent in 2024,” chief economist Jarrod Kerr wrote.

“The heat is expected to start coming out of the labour market in the second half of 2023. It has to for inflation to retreat.”

- Full coverage and analysis today from 10.45am.