Apple will finally switch from Lightning to USB-C port on its iPhones. Photo / Getty Images

Apple will finally switch from Lightning to USB-C port on its iPhones. Photo / Getty Images

Apple will finally switch from Lightning to USB-C port on its iPhones thanks to a new EU-mandated law.

The European Union has announced it is mandating that electronic devices have a common charging standard - known as USB-C - which will force Apple to make changes to their iPhone charges if they wish to sell products in Europe.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, said: “Obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice.”

On Monday, ministers from EU member states gave final approval to the common charger law which means that by 2024, electronic devices including mobile phones and tablets will need to support USB-C charging, which most gadgets universally use already.

Apple’s iPhone uses its proprietary Lightning charger. Under the upcoming EU law, the iPhone would need to support USB-C.

Joswiak did not say when Apple would introduce USB-C to its flagship smartphone but it would need to happen by 2024.

What it means for users

For users, this will simply mean most of their gadgets, whether made by Apple or some other company, will charge with the same cable.

Apple isn’t too happy about this. “We think the approach would’ve been better environmentally, and better for our customers, for the governments to not be that prescriptive,” said Joswiak.

Joswiak didn’t confirm exactly when Apple would make the switch for the world, but would have to by 2024 for European users.

iPhone users took to social media to celebrate the move while expressing their frustration at Apple for not making the change sooner.

“Thank god. I’m going to be first in line to buy a USB-C iPhone. Lightning is an abomination,” one said.

Another added: “About time! Apple have been trying to rip off its customers for years!”

“You mean people who buy new iPhones don’t have to buy a new charger every time they get a new phone?” a third sarcastically said.