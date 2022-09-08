The notch at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro is gone and has been replaced by a pill shaped "dynamic island" that the screen wraps around. Video / Apple

The notch at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro is gone and has been replaced by a pill shaped "dynamic island" that the screen wraps around. Video / Apple

Apple went all out today at its annual launch event.

Chief executive officer Tim Cook praised the new iterations of the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

"On their own, each is industry leading. Together they provide a magical experience," he said.

It was, of course, the iPhone 14 that got top billing. However, the next generation of the wildly successful smartphone is leaving some cold with the specification gap between the standard model and the pricier Pro Max version starker than it's ever been.

If you want the bells and whistles, the "always on" display and the "dynamic island" interface, you're going to need to cough up several hundred more dollars. Some online have already called the standard iPhone 14 "underwhelming".

While an analyst who talked to news.com.au praised the new range overall but said she was surprised there was one feature Apple hadn't improved for the launch.

Make no mistake though – Apple is on a roll. The US$2.65 trillion company, once again the biggest by market capitalisation in the world, is in a sweet spot.

New data has revealed that in the US, iPhones now make up more than half the market, leaving its rivals in the shade.

Cook presented the gadget jamboree from the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino – in the heart of California's Silicon Valley.

He introduced a range of new features that will be available on all new iPhones and some of the new Apple Watch products. Many of these were focused around safety, health and fitness.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPhone model at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. Photo / AP

Phones and watches will now be able to detect if they've been involved in a car crash and call the emergency services if the user doesn't respond. While a deal with satellite firm Globalstar will see iPhone users able to call for assistance even if they're out of mobile range.

New sensors on the Watch and iPhone will also help women monitor their health better, including ovulation cycles.

And it's sayonara to the physical SIM card, at least in the US. Apple is now going headlong into digital eSIMs ending the need to coax the tiny piece of plastic out of the phone. It can't be long before that comes to New Zealand and Australia.

iPhone 14 'underwhelming'

But if you're keen on the iPhone 14 and all its whiz-bang new features, you may want to steer clear of standard models. "Go Pro or go home," seems to be the message from Apple.

"This might be the year to go Pro," website TechRadar said the day before the launch, based on rumours that largely proved to be accurate.

"That's likely to be a more expensive upgrade. But the pay-off will probably be genuine progress in performance, design and camera while the iPhone 14 looks set to stand relatively still."

Website Tom's Guide said similar: "Apple didn't reinvent the wheel with the iPhone 14's design. In fact, it looks basically the same as the iPhone 13".

this iphone 14 is astonishingly underwhelming — jx (@jacswilde) September 8, 2022

That iPhone 14 is looking a bit... underwhelming. I suppose they need to differentiate it more from the Pro but locking it to last year's (still really fast) processor is a bit of a bummer. It's looking more like an iPhone 9 in terms of spec and pricing. — Sve/dte (@sveldte) September 7, 2022

iphone 14/14 plus is HEAVILY underwhelming, same damn thing like the 13, man come on — vGraphs (@OfficialvGraphs) September 7, 2022

There's always a gulf between the standard and souped up models in any new generation of smartphones, in terms of memory and battery for instance. But perhaps never as large a gap as this.

You want a 48MP camera rather than 12MP? Go Pro; A15 rather than A16 chip? Go Pro.

What about the "always on" display that shows critical information on a dulled screen without you needing to press the phone awake? Go Pro.

And the most talked about new feature of the iPhone 14 – the "dynamic island" that replaces the "notch". Yep, only on Pro.

If you're below a 14 Pro you will still get the notch, as now.

New iPhone 14 Pro models are on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. Photo / AP

Game changer 'dynamic island'

The dynamic island is being touted as a game changer, giving the user back valuable screen real estate around the pill shaped space; space that was lost with the current notch.

This non-screen sliver is vital for the phone's hardware containing the selfie camera and the sensor to unlock the phone.

Unlike the notch, however, the dynamic island isn't just dead space. It will be able to display information, including what music you're playing and who is calling. You can even answer the phone through it.

In New Zealand, the standard iPhone 14 starts at $1599. And with that you will get improved battery life and better cameras.

But if you want the dynamic island, bigger camera and faster chip you'll need to spend upwards of $1999.

Feature Apple missed

Nonetheless Carolina Milanesi, technology analyst at Silicon Valley based consultancy Creative Strategies, told news.com.au Apple were clearly "doing something right" given its increasing market share.

"From an iPhone perspective they have the strongest portfolio they have ever had."

She said improvements across the board in the display, low-light photography and battery life were a boon for consumers.

"The only thing that was on my wishlist from a user perspective was more attention around the zoom," said Milanesi.

"They have some zoom improvements but some of Apple's competitors have really big zoom and ultra-zoom features."

A second generation of AirPods also made their debut, promising "breakthrough audio performance," better noise cancellation and an ability to change the volume by touching the stem of an individual Pod.

The Apple Watch 8 was also launched with the highlight being the Apple Watch Ultra designed, the company said, for "endurance and exploration".

It will feature a longer battery life, will be more water and dust resistant and now sports a chunky "action button" which is customisable for whatever information the owner wants. You can even dive with the Ultra up to 40m.

While Apple Watches start at $469, if you want the Ultra that'll strip you of $1499.

- Apple supported accommodation costs and travel within in the US.