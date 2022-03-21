Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

IoT deal: Spark buys minority stake in environmental monitoring firm

3 minutes to read
"Murray", a water-quality monitoring data buoy deployed by Adroit for the Westpac Mussel Farm in the Firth of Thames. Photo / Supplied

"Murray", a water-quality monitoring data buoy deployed by Adroit for the Westpac Mussel Farm in the Firth of Thames. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Spark has bought a 38 per cent share in environmental monitoring firm Adroit for an undisclosed sum.

It's the second score for Adroit CEO and co-founder Blair Stewart.

The Aucklander sold his last startup, cloud

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.