Investors respond positively as Reserve Bank hints at loosening in monetary policy - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
PGG Wrightson continued its rebound, gaining 11c or 5.09% to $2.27 after sitting at $1.45 three weeks ago.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr produced his latest one-liner: “Don’t fret inflation, it’s going away.” The New Zealand sharemarket certainly didn’t fret.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index turned around after the bank held the official for the eighth successive time and hinted at a loosening in monetary policy.

