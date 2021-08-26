Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Insolvency specialist appointed to troubled 727-home south Auckland project Ormiston Rise

6 minutes to read
Ormiston Rise housing development at Totara Park, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Ormiston Rise housing development at Totara Park, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Insolvency specialist Damien Grant has been appointed to a financially troubled 727-residence South Auckland housing business listed as owing creditors $140 million.

Companies Office records show Waterstone Insolvency's Grant is now the voluntary administrator of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.