Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Inside the fall of a PR firm: Liquidators’ report reveals debts of SenateSHJ - Media Insider

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
SenateSHJ was involved in a lot of government lobbying work in Wellington. Photo / file

SenateSHJ was involved in a lot of government lobbying work in Wellington. Photo / file

A liquidators’ report reveals new insights into the closure of SenateSHJ - and the state of its books.

A top PR, communications and government lobbying firm owes at least $1.4 million, according to an initial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business