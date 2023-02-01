Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kate MacNamara: How to reform the Three Waters Reform

Kate MacNamara
By
6 mins to read
A sign opposing the Three Waters restructuring is seen alongside State Highway 1 south of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A sign opposing the Three Waters restructuring is seen alongside State Highway 1 south of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION:

Last month Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was pictured in the NZ Herald proudly displaying a little novelty desk-top plaque, given to him by his family, that reads “FIXER of EVERYTHING”.

These little plaques are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business