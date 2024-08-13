Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inside Economics: OCR rate cut today? Who are the experts who make the call?... and what they’ll need to weigh-up?

Liam Dann
By
9 mins to read
It’s been called the "economists' super bowl", so will tomorrow’s OCR announcement and monetary policy statement deliver a touchdown, and what will it mean for you?

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up to my weekly newsletter, click on nzherald.co.nz and select “My newsletters”. For a step-by-step guide, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics send it to liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz or leave a message in the comments section.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business