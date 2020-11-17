Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Infrastructure report: NZ Infrastructure Commission Boss on the new normal

5 minutes to read

Chief Executive of the NZ Infrastructure Commission Ross Copland

NZ Herald
By: Ross Copland

As a nation we have shown we are often at our finest in a crisis. Our response to the Kaikoura earthquake saw rapid mobilisation of a specialist workforce to execute $1.2 billion of civil works

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.