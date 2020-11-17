Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Infrastructure report: Michael Wood says we need to get transport infrastructure moving

7 minutes to read

Newly appointed Cabinet Minister Michael Wood.

NZ Herald
By: Tim McCready

Newly appointed Cabinet Minister Michael Wood has high ambition for his transport portfolio. Some of the top-line goals he says are priorities, are to get the city moving, improve freight connections, safety, and progress decarbonisation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.