Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Infrastructure: Cost escalations strike Government action plan, and what’s happening with fuel excise?

Fran O'Sullivan
By
4 mins to read
Artist’s impression of the new Dunedin Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Artist’s impression of the new Dunedin Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says an action plan for building New Zealand’s vital infrastructure will be out shortly which will take account of the sector’s strained capacity to deliver.

The action plan comes against a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business