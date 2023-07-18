Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inflation wars: With new consumer price index data today how does NZ stack up around the world?

John Weekes
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand has copped one of the most aggressive rate hiking cycles in history - has it caused enough economic damage for the Reserve Bank to pause? Video / NZ Herald

A country’s sports teams, military prowess or natural beauty are often points of pride.

Now, ahead of today’s headline inflation figure release in New Zealand, rampant inflation in much of the world and attempts to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business