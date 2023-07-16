Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Consumer Price Index preview: Is inflation finally easing? Here’s what economists are picking for CPI

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
There are hopes that inflation is starting to ease back but household budgets remain under pressure.

There are hopes that inflation is starting to ease back but household budgets remain under pressure.

Despite a shocker of a food price inflation figure last week, economists still expect to see a solid fall in the pace of annual inflation in Consumer Price Index data due on Wednesday.

ASB, Westpac

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business