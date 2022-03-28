Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Inflation Nation: Why some power bills are set to increase

6 minutes to read
The Government estimates 690,000 households could face higher power bills during the five-year phase-out of "low use" electricity plans. Photo / 123RF

The Government estimates 690,000 households could face higher power bills during the five-year phase-out of "low use" electricity plans. Photo / 123RF

Cameron Smith
By
Cameron Smith

Online Business Editor

Power users should brace for another spike in their electricity bills as new pricing kicks in for some.

Last September the Government announced the phasing out of "low-use" electricity plans following a two-year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.