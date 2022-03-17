Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Inflation nation: The impact of price rises in travel and tourism

7 minutes to read
Travellers to and from NZ face higher costs and businesses must choose how much they absorb. Photo / Getty

Travellers to and from NZ face higher costs and businesses must choose how much they absorb. Photo / Getty

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. In a new Herald series, Inflation Nation, we explore the reasons and impacts of the price shock - and possible solutions.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.