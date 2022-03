Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Deputy PM and Finance Minister Grant Robertson about steering New Zealand's economy through pandemic, war, and the challenge of inflation. Photo/NZH

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Deputy PM and Finance Minister Grant Robertson about steering New Zealand's economy through pandemic, war, and the challenge of inflation. Photo/NZH

"I understand the fear," says Finance Minister Grant Robertson, talking about the shockwaves this year's inflation has sent through the nation.

"I definitely understand, as a teenager in the early part of the 1980s, the kind of impact that high inflation, has especially on low income households."

But despite the Government's own moves to ease petrol prices but cutting taxes, he says it is no time to panic.

He's not about to ditch some of the big spending plans he believes New Zealand needs to address deficits in infrastructure, housing and health.