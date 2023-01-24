Bank pundits predict inflation will be below the 7.5 per cent reading the Reserve Bank forecast in November - but they aren’t all convinced that will be enough to persuade the central bank and Governor Adrian Orr to ease aggressive official cash rate hikes. Photo / Mark Mitchell, Herald graphic

The December quarterly consumers price index data is due to be released this morning.

It follows months of high inflation where prices frequently rose faster than at any time since the early 1990s.

Many bank economists believe today’s data will show consumer inflation fell very slightly in the December quarter, from 7.2 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter.

And while pundits predict inflation will be below the 7.5 per cent reading the Reserve Bank forecast in November, they aren’t all convinced that will be enough to persuade the central bank to ease aggressive official cash rate (OCR) hikes.

The data release also coincides with today’s swearing-in of Chris Hipkins as the new Prime Minister.

Hipkins has said tackling inflation and rampant cost of living increases will be among his top priorities.

At the weekend, Hipkins said his Government would focus on the immediate “bread and butter issues” affecting people.

“You shouldn’t have to be on a six-figure salary to buy a new house,” Hipkins said.

But with a range of domestic and global factors influencing inflation, the new PM may face a big challenge.

Just last week, Stats NZ revealed food prices jumped 1.1 per cent in December and were 11.3 per cent higher than a year earlier.

That was the biggest annual food price increase in 32 years, as fruit and vegetable prices increased 23 per cent year-on-year.

CPI inflation for the year to September was 7.2 per cent - well above expectations of about 6.5 per cent.

Domestic (non-tradable) inflation rose in the September quarter from 6.3 per cent to 6.6 per cent.