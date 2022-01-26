Inflation hits 30 year high of 5.9 per cent

Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains inflation, and what it means for you and your money. Video / Cameron Pitney

Consumer prices are rising at the fastest pace since 1990, with inflation hitting 5.9 per cent at the end of 2021.

Figures from Statistics New Zealand released on Thursday show a further sharp lift in the cost of construction, petrol and rents pushed the consumer price index up 1.4 per cent in the final three months of the year.

The figures were roughly in line with expectations, with a survey of economists forecasting inflation for 2022 would be 5.8 per cent.

ANZ, New Zealand's largest bank, has warned that the December quarter may not be the peak, with further increases possible in 2022.

At the end of September, annual inflation was running at 4.9 per cent.

The inflation data is important because it affects how quickly the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could increase the official cash rate.

The Reserve Bank has a mandate to keep inflation between a band of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The central bank has already increased the OCR twice at the end of last year in October and November pushing it from 0.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent.

That has already had a flow on affect to borrowing rates which have risen sharply since June in anticipation of increases to the cash rate.

ANZ last week said it expected the OCR to be lifted in steady 25 basis point steps to a peak of 3 per cent by April 2023, having previously a forecast peak of 2 per cent.

That saw wholesale interest rates spike. By Friday the two-year swap rate was at 2.34 per cent - up 15 basis points over the week.