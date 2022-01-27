Voyager 2021 media awards
Nick Mowbray: NZ deserves better than this Govt's mediocrity

6 minutes to read
Health Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

OPINION:

At what point do we begin to demand better from our Government? At what point do we stop accepting mediocrity? At what point do we start demanding a Government that delivers results?

