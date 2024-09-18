“In this current cost of living crisis, having a windfall like the Entrust dividend will be welcome in so many households.

“Whether it helps to pay for essentials, or maybe a treat for the family, Entrust is pleased to be able to make a difference, no matter how small.

“Vector is a fantastic asset for all of Auckland, but especially our Entrust beneficiaries, the people and businesses residing in the Entrust district.”

Anyone who was an Entrust beneficiary on August 7 is eligible for this year’s payment.

People are eligible if, on that date, they were the person/s named on the power bill, which included paying Vector electricity lines charges.

This year’s payment is down from last year, which was $364.

Entrust dividends will no longer include an additional payment from Vector after The Electricity Authority mandated that Vector must now pass these funds to electricity retailers.

If customers don’t see a payment in their bank account by September 20, they should receive a form to fill out by post or email.

“If you are being paid as a credit on your power account, details of your credit have been provided to your electricity retailer and they will credit your power bill,” Entrust said on social media.

Depending on your billing cycle, it may take about four weeks to process the credit.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.