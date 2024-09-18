Sportcraft Boat’s creditors include Fletcher Steel, the ANZ Bank, Wakefield Metals, Griffiths Equipment and Perry Metal Protection.

Sportcraft Marine’s creditors include ANZ, Power and Marine, Lusty & Blundell, Vetus-Maxwell Apac, HCB Technologies, Metropolitian Glass, Value Tyres, Eltrade Industries and Giant Rentals.

Assets include vehicles, boats, boat parts and equipment, retail fitout and tools. These will be sold via public auctions this month and next.

The companies also had possession of boats that were to be sold on behalf of other people.

“We are in the process of identifying the owners of these boats to return them,” the liquidators said.

Sportcraft Marine owes $106,000 in wages and holiday pay to five employees. Sportcraft Boats has wages and holiday pay also outstanding to two employees but no sum was stated.

Inland Revenue had filed preferential claims for outstanding GST, PAYE and other deductions amounting to $712,000 for Sportcraft Marine and $384,000 for Sportcraft Boats.

Unsecured creditors claim a further $316,000 from Sportcraft Boats while Sportcraft Marine creditors are claiming $564,000.

Mike Rodger Upholstery, Absolute Marine, ACC, Boc Gases, Firebird Marine, Fusion Fabrication, Kiwi Yachting, the Marine Industry Association, Matamata Piako District Council, Mercury Marine, Mobil Oil and others are listed as other creditors of both businesses.

NZ Companies Office records show the directors of the two companies are James Black (known as Jamie) from Ōmokoroa, and Benjamin Black and Spencer Black, both from Morrinsville. The three directors are also the shareholders of the two companies.

According to its website, Sportcraft Boats was a family marine business that started in Morrinsville in 1989 and had two stores: one in Hewletts Rd and the other in Thames St, Morrinsville.

Sportcraft Marine’s Mount Maunganui branch opened in 2002.

The two companies specialised in selling and servicing trailer boats and outdoor motors, both new and used, with fully certified marine chandlery and accessories.

Sandra Conchie of the Bay of Plenty Times reported last month on a visit to Sportcraft Marine’s Hewletts Rd branch. A sign erected by Realtycom real estate agency near the entrance to the property advertised the vendors’ leasehold interest for sale at $1,325,000.

This included the 3600sq m plot of land and 756sq m building area.

A Realtycom spokesman said the property was owned by the Tauranga City Council, with the vendors’ leasehold interest administered by the Tauranga Airport Authority and the current lease runs until 2045. As of August 2, the property was still available for lease.

A city council spokeswoman said the council was not involved in advertising the vendors’ leasehold interests for sale.

