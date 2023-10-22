Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

India-NZ trade: All systems go with fresh government attention on both sides, says business council

By
5 mins to read
India-New Zealand trade is expected to blossom under Christopher Luxon's new government. Photo / Hayden Woodward

India-New Zealand trade is expected to blossom under Christopher Luxon's new government. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The India-New Zealand relationship is likely to go “from strength to strength” under a National-led government, with encouraging signs New Zealand is now on the trade radar of the economic powerhouse, says the India-New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business