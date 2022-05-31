7000 products, including their famous meatballs, IKEA plans to open a megastore in Auckland

31 May, 2022 02:14 AM 2 minutes to read

7000 products, including their famous meatballs, IKEA plans to open a megastore in Auckland

It's a land deal - with a side serving of meatballs along with a little secrecy.

Swedish homeware giant Ikea has won consent to buy Auckland land for its New Zealand debut.

The Overseas Investment Office has just released the decision where consent was granted for the business famous for its in-house meatball servings.

But the price it will pay for its slice of Sylvia Park has been suppressed.

"Cost of commencing business" appears as withheld under the Official Information Act. No dollar signs there.

The entity buying the land is Ikea New Zealand and the vendor is listed as 'not applicable' although it's NZX listed landlord Kiwi Property Group because that has announced how it intended to sell its land to the European business.

"The property on which the business is expected to be established is located adjacent to the Sylvia Park Shopping Centre on Carbine Road and Clemow Drive, Mount Wellington. The property is not sensitive land for the purposes of the Overseas Investment Act," the decision sheet out today said.

The Overseas Investment Office was satisfied that the investor test has been met.

A retail home furnishing and distribution business will be established "with an opening date in December 2024", the decision said.