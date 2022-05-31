Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ikea deal approved: Overseas Investment Office consents to purchase, opening date out

2 minutes to read
7000 products, including their famous meatballs, IKEA plans to open a megastore in Auckland

7000 products, including their famous meatballs, IKEA plans to open a megastore in Auckland

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

It's a land deal - with a side serving of meatballs along with a little secrecy.

Swedish homeware giant Ikea has won consent to buy Auckland land for its New Zealand debut.

The Overseas Investment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.