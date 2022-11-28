Iconic NZ design and fashion show World of WearableArt sold

World of WearableArt has been attracting entries from around the world since 1987. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Iconic design and fashion show World of WearableArt (WOW) has been sold to Kiwi investment company STILL after some “immensely challenging” Covid years.

The ownership will change hands for the first time since 1987, when Dame Suzie Moncrief founded the company.

The structure, staffing and day-to-day operations of WOW will not change.

The awards show will also continue to be hosted in Wellington, where it has been since 2005, following a recent renewal agreement with WellingtonNZ.

Moncrief said it was the right time to bring in new guardians who will continue to foster the company’s development and realisation of her creative vision.

Moncrief’s sister, Heather Palmer, is also a co-owner of WOW.

“WOW for me has been an exciting and fulfilling adventure,” Moncrief said.

“Heather and I have worked so hard over the past 35 years, sometimes against the odds. The Covid years were immensely challenging and we realised it was time to step back, time for a reset for us and for WOW.

“I have always had big dreams for WOW.

“Right from the start I saw the show as spectacular, inspirational and awe inspiring. That vision is shared by the new owners and I have every confidence that STILL’s aligned values, connections to the wider arts ecosystem and long term focus will enable WOW to thrive for generations to come.”

New Zealand-based STILL invests, develops and supports large numbers of projects that create change to enhance art, culture and community in Aotearoa.

Hideaki Fukutake, STILL founder and CEO, said the company is very aware that the acquisition of WOW carries significant cultural responsibility.

“The World of WearableArt is a New Zealand treasure. We know how important WOW is to New Zealand and we are passionate about ensuring it lasts well into the future,” he said.

“For STILL this is about protecting a creative treasure for future generations of New Zealanders and making a long term contribution to creativity and culture in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

STILL has investments in Kings Plant Barn, Consult Recruitment and infrastructure technology company Shape Energy.

Founded in 1987, WOW is a leading international design competition in New Zealand, attracting entries from around the world, culminating in a theatrical stage show.

But like many businesses, WOW was forced into the wilderness by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“After two difficult years having to cancel WOW shows, it was wonderful to see the resounding success of the WOW Awards Show this year, we sold out and the audiences loved it,” Moncrief said.

She said the 2023 competition was now well under way with registrations flowing in.

Moncrief and Palmer will continue their active association in ongoing roles as WOW Ambassadors, with Moncrief as resident judge and Palmer in a mentoring role.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said WOW is at the heart of Wellington’s vibrancy and creativity, and a significant contributor to the local economy.

“I am delighted that this taonga is in safe hands, excited for what the future holds for WOW, and comforted to know that its future in Wellington is secure.”