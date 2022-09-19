Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Huge retirement village planned for Remuera's $90m ex-Caughey Preston site

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Andrew Caughey, chairman of the trust which owns the Caughey Preston Rest Home, announces the sale of the property at 17 Upland Rd in Remuera. Video / Michael Craig

Andrew Caughey, chairman of the trust which owns the Caughey Preston Rest Home, announces the sale of the property at 17 Upland Rd in Remuera. Video / Michael Craig

A multimillion-dollar retirement village is being planned for a $90 million Remuera site, according to an organiser of a newly formed neighbourhood group.

Grant Dickson, owner and licensee agent of Upland Realty, said the group

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.