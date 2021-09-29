Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Remuera's Caughey Preston site sale settling to Chinese migrant businessman

3 minutes to read
Prime site. Photo / Colliers

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The sale of Remuera's 3.1ha Caughey Preston rest home site is about to settle at the end of this week in a sale to a businessman originally from China.

Last October, the Herald how the land had sold for around $100 million but today sources close to the deal said it was more in the $65m to $70m range.

