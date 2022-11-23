Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

HP to cut up to 6000 jobs by 2025

NZ Herald
Quick Read
HP currently has about 61,000 employees. Photo / AP

HP currently has about 61,000 employees. Photo / AP

HP will cut up to 6000 jobs in the next three years, the PC maker announced on Tuesday, as it released third-quarter earnings.

The announcement came after some of HP’s younger tech industry counterparts, such

Latest from Business