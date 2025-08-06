Advertisement
How US tariff hikes could reshape NZ’s economic landscape – Greg Smith

By Greg Smith
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

NZ faces a 15% tariff from the US, affecting key export sectors such as dairy and meat. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Greg Smith
Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds

THE FACTS

  • NZ’s 15% tariff has disappointed industry groups, impacting key exporters like dairy and meat.
  • The US-imposed tariffs could cost the meat industry $300 million annually, affecting competitiveness and margins.
  • Despite challenges, NZ’s open economy and potential rate cuts may provide some economic relief.

New Zealand’s 15% tariff rate being imposed by the United States has understandably been met with disappointment by industry groups, but could the end economic outcomes prove better than feared?

The global trade war took another turn last week, with no last-minute reprieves, extensions, or “chickening out” from

