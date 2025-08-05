Stock markets rose as investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month. Photo / Getty Images

Stock markets rose as investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month. Photo / Getty Images

Stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors grow increasingly confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, despite concerns about the US economy and Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The gains tracked a rally on Wall Street, where traders rediscovered their mojo following Friday’s sell-off that was fuelled by news that fewer-than-expected American jobs were created in July, while the previous two months’ figures were revised down sharply.

The reading raised concerns the world’s biggest economy was in worse shape than expected, though it also fanned bets the Fed will slash in September, with markets pricing the chance of a 25-basis-point reduction at about 95%, according to Bloomberg.

There is also talk that bank officials could go for twice as much as that.

“The narrative flipped fast: soft jobs equals soft Fed, and soft Fed equals risk-on,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.