By RNZ
- NZ key commodity exports to face limited impact from US tariffs/trade dislocation
- Prices for exports set to remain elevated
- Dairy payout to stay around $10 a kilo of milk solids
Agricultural export prices are expected to be resilient to the United States’ tariffs, though increased competition in New Zealand’s key markets may eventually put pressure on prices.
Westpac industry economist Paul Clark forecast this season’s farmgate milk price to remain at $10.30 a kilogram of milk solids, with next season pricing easing slightly to $10, with risk to the upside.
He said pricing depended on how well the New Zealand dollar responded to the US trade war.